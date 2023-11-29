  • Log In | Sign Up

Conquistadorio

The conquistador, who has faced many trials in his life, decided to retire and become a hermit. Just lying in his solitary cave away from people. But it seems that fate itself throws new challenges at you even in such a simple matter.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Conquistadorio by Morion Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Conquistadorio is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Morion Studio. Conquistadorio has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme.
