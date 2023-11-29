  • Log In | Sign Up

Nut City Blues

A comedy-mystery visual novel about Captain Fox, Detective Raccoon and the danger of pineapple pizza.

Nut City Blues is available at:


Screenshots and Trailers for Nut City Blues


Transparent PNG

Nut City Blues - trailer

Adventure Games by looking4stupid

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Nut City Blues by looking4stupid - A Point and Click Adventure Game

