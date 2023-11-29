  • Log In | Sign Up

Faded Stories: Full Moon

Unburied and forgotten undead gather in the city center, while the citizens of Greenberg go about their day-to-day lives.

Updates

16 Dec, 2023
Full Moon Now Playable on Steam Deck

Immerse yourself in a waning world: Navigate the hidden tales, face nocturnal creatures, and unveil the mysterious tale beneath the luminous orb in the sky.
1 Dec, 2023
Moonlight Shadows Stir in Faded Stories

Journey to the extraordinary city of Greenberg: uncover the mysteries of the unseen with puzzles, secrets, and surprising gameplay mechanics!

Walkthrough for Faded Stories: Full Moon

Stuck in Faded Stories: Full Moon, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Faded Stories: Full Moon and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Faded Stories: Full Moon


Transparent PNG

Faded Stories: Full Moon - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Faded Stories: Full Moon - trailer

What our readers think of Faded Stories: Full Moon

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Faded Stories: Full Moon yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Faded Stories: Full Moon by Desert Fox - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Faded Stories: Full Moon is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Desert Fox. Faded Stories: Full Moon has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Faded Stories: Full Moon, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Faded Stories: Full Moon.
