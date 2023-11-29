  • Log In | Sign Up

Chants of Sennaar (2023) - Game details
Chants of Sennaar

Legend says that one day, a traveler will reunite the Peoples of the Tower who are unable to communicate with each other. Observe, listen, and decipher ancient languages in a fascinating universe inspired by the myth of Babel.

Updates

8 Dec, 2023
Chants of Sennaar Now Steam Deck Verified

An immersive fantasy RPG that explores a dynamic world filled with mystic creatures and exceptional storytelling.

Walkthrough for Chants of Sennaar

Stuck in Chants of Sennaar, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Chants of Sennaar and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Mythology
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Chants of Sennaar by Rundisc - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Chants of Sennaar is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Rundisc. Chants of Sennaar has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Chants of Sennaar, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Chants of Sennaar.
