Broken Life

BROKEN LIFE is a 2D point-and-click adventure that explores deep emotions caused by war. You will shape the story with your decisions, solve puzzles and discover various secrets. BROKEN LIFE is a solo project inspired by real experiences of living through war.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional, Supernatural, War
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Broken Life by IKKOSAMA - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Broken Life is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by IKKOSAMA. Broken Life has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Broken Life, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Broken Life.
