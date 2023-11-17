  • Log In | Sign Up

Please, Touch The Artwork 2

A relaxing hidden object adventure. Explore iconic paintings, collect items for their quirky inhabitants, and solve casual puzzles. Discover the world of James Ensor, Belgian Modern Art pioneer.

Updates

9 Feb, 2024
Please, Touch The Artwork 2: An artistic adventure awaits
Dive into the world of Belgian Modern Art in this free-to-play hidden-object game, available during Steam Next Fest.
21 Jan, 2024
Please, Touch The Artwork 2: A Free Gaming Masterpiece
Dive into the world of Belgian Modern Art pioneer, James Ensor, in this unique and engaging hidden-object adventure game.
17 Nov, 2023
Please, Touch The Artwork 2: A New Chapter in Artistic Gaming
Solo developer Thomas Waterzooi is set to release a hidden object adventure game that immerses players in the captivating realm of artist James Ensor.

Walkthrough for Please, Touch The Artwork 2

Stuck in Please, Touch The Artwork 2, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Please, Touch The Artwork 2 and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Dark Humor
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 by Thomas Waterzooi - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Please, Touch The Artwork 2 is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Thomas Waterzooi. Please, Touch The Artwork 2 has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Please, Touch The Artwork 2, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Please, Touch The Artwork 2.
