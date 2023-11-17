Please, Touch The Artwork 2
A relaxing hidden object adventure. Explore iconic paintings, collect items for their quirky inhabitants, and solve casual puzzles. Discover the world of James Ensor, Belgian Modern Art pioneer.
Please, Touch The Artwork 2
9 Feb, 2024Please, Touch The Artwork 2: An artistic adventure awaits
Dive into the world of Belgian Modern Art in this free-to-play hidden-object game, available during Steam Next Fest.
21 Jan, 2024Please, Touch The Artwork 2: A Free Gaming Masterpiece
Dive into the world of Belgian Modern Art pioneer, James Ensor, in this unique and engaging hidden-object adventure game.
17 Nov, 2023Please, Touch The Artwork 2: A New Chapter in Artistic Gaming
Solo developer Thomas Waterzooi is set to release a hidden object adventure game that immerses players in the captivating realm of artist James Ensor.
