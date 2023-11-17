  • Log In | Sign Up

Murder Is Game Over: Deal Killer

Murder Is Game Over: Deal Killer takes you on an immersive journey through the Italian Alps. Unravel the murder mystery amidst an alpine backdrop, exploring opulent settings and unmasking the killer in this thrilling detective game.


Adventure Games by Hitheryon Games

» Murder is Game Over (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Law enforcement
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

