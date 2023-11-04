  • Log In | Sign Up

Concealed

As the first official work of the "Parallel" series, "Concealed" told a story about the mysterious disappearance of some students in "帝英灵" high school. Is it some supernatural powers behind all of this? Facing abundant plot branches and diverse story-driven gameplay, you may need to choose wisely.

Updates

4 Nov, 2023
“Concealed”: A Chilling Visual Novel Game’s Debut
Dive into a world of horror and mystery with Concealed, an immersive visual novel game adapted from the Parallel comic series.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Noir
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Concealed by CASCHA GAMES - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Concealed is an adventure game, released in 2023 by CASCHA GAMES. Concealed has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Concealed, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Concealed.
