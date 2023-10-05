  • Log In | Sign Up

2023

Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives

Help Arthur and Susan solve three mysterious cases in this funny, original and cozy point & click indie game. Interrogate suspects, charming and cheeky people. Choose what to say at each moment, making every conversation count as you gather clues. Navigate the vibrant city streets, following the trail of sneaky criminals. You will have to resort to new friends who will be happy to help you. During the investigation you will discover that nothing is what it seems. Enjoy discovering which of these 30 charismatic characters want to help you and which are trying to trick you. Embrace the unexpected twists and get ready for a cozy gaming experience you won’t want to end!


Walkthrough for Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives

Screenshots and Trailers for Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives


Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives - trailer 2

Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives - trailer

What our readers think of Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives

Adventure Games by Apexchimps

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives by Apexchimps - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Apexchimps. Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Arthur & Susan: Almost Detectives.
