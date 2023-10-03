  • Log In | Sign Up

Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Thank Goodness You’re Here! is an absurd comedy slapformer set in the bizarre Northern English town of Barnsworth. As a traveling salesman, take the time to see the sights and meet the locals, who are very eager to give you a series of increasingly odd jobs…

Updates

27 Jun, 2024
Try Thank Goodness You’re Here demo now

Walkthrough for Thank Goodness You’re Here!

Stuck in Thank Goodness You’re Here!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Thank Goodness You’re Here! and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Thank Goodness You’re Here!


Thank Goodness You’re Here! - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Thank Goodness You’re Here! by Coal Supper - A Point and Click Adventure Game

