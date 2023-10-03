Thank Goodness You’re Here!
Thank Goodness You’re Here! is an absurd comedy slapformer set in the bizarre Northern English town of Barnsworth. As a traveling salesman, take the time to see the sights and meet the locals, who are very eager to give you a series of increasingly odd jobs…
Thank Goodness You’re Here!
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
As a traveling salesman, take the time to see the sights and meet the locals, who are very eager to give you a series of increasingly odd jobs…
Game Information