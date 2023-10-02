  • Log In | Sign Up

Shadows of the Afterland

You don’t recall your death; you haven’t even been born yet. Cross between realms and possess the living to unearth your haunting past in this supernatural comedy adventure where you’ll confront sinister forces to find out if you are merely a pawn of destiny or if you can change your own future.

2 Oct, 2023
Unveiling Shadows of the Afterland: A Supernatural Adventure
Dive into Aruma Studios' newest project, a captivating journey through the realms of the living and the afterlife.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Dark Humor
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Shadows of the Afterland by Aruma Studios - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Shadows of the Afterland is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Aruma Studios. Shadows of the Afterland has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Shadows of the Afterland, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Shadows of the Afterland.
