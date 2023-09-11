  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
continue reading below
» Home / Games / Hauma - A Detective Noir Story (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Hauma - A Detective Noir Story

Hauma is a deduction visual novel set in Munich. Discover a conspiracy amongst the upper echelons of society alongside former detective Judith, while visiting real locations in a comic-inspired look.

Updates

12 Sep, 2023
Hauma: A Riveting Journey into the Noir Underworld
Unravel dark secrets and conspiracies in Munich’s upper class society with Hauma - A Detective Noir Story.

Walkthrough for Hauma - A Detective Noir Story

Stuck in Hauma - A Detective Noir Story, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Hauma - A Detective Noir Story and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Hauma - A Detective Noir Story


Transparent PNG

Hauma - A Detective Noir Story - trailer

What our readers think of Hauma - A Detective Noir Story

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Hauma - A Detective Noir Story yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by SenAm Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Conspiracy, Noir
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Hauma - A Detective Noir Story by SenAm Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Hauma - A Detective Noir Story is an adventure game, released in 2023 by SenAm Games. Hauma - A Detective Noir Story has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Hauma - A Detective Noir Story, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Hauma - A Detective Noir Story.
Back to the top