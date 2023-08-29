  • Log In | Sign Up

A Tiny Sticker Tale (2023) - Game details
A Tiny Sticker Tale

A Tiny Sticker Tale is a cozy miniature adventure about changing the world, using the power of stickers!

A Tiny Sticker Tale is available at:

Updates

3 Sep, 2023
A Tiny Sticker Tale: Whimsical Adventure arriving on Multiple Platforms
Join Flynn, the endearing donkey, on a heartwarming quest to find his father in this charming puzzle game landing on Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac this September.

Walkthrough for A Tiny Sticker Tale

Stuck in A Tiny Sticker Tale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for A Tiny Sticker Tale and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for A Tiny Sticker Tale


Transparent PNG

A Tiny Sticker Tale - trailer

What our readers think of A Tiny Sticker Tale

Adventure Games by Ogre Pixel

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Comic cartoon
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

A Tiny Sticker Tale by Ogre Pixel - A Point and Click Adventure Game

A Tiny Sticker Tale is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Ogre Pixel. A Tiny Sticker Tale has a Comic cartoon style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of A Tiny Sticker Tale, at this time the community has not provided a rating for A Tiny Sticker Tale.
