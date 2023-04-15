  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
continue reading below
» Home / Games / Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City (2023) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City

An ironic adventure with cyberpunk aesthetics set in a world where humans have been replaced by dinosaurs. Become a top-notch repair shop mechanic: fix gadgets, have heart-to-heart talks, and offer drinks to your customers — everything to fulfill your ultimate dream.


Walkthrough for Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City

Stuck in Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City


Transparent PNG

Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City - trailer 3

Transparent PNG

Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City - trailer

What our readers think of Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Tomato Fantasy Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City by Tomato Fantasy Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Tomato Fantasy Games. Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Dynopunk: Welcome to Synth-City.
Back to the top