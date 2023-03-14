Paper Trail
Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a foldable, paper world.
Paper Trail
Updates
16 Mar, 2024Unfolding Magic: Paper Trail sets release date
Dive into a 2D paper world with the award-winning puzzle adventure, Paper Trail, launching on all major platforms this May.
21 Jun, 2023Paper Trail’s Expanded Demo: A Whimsical Adventure
Discover the enchanting origami world, meet new characters, and explore more content in this beautifully crafted puzzle game demo.
14 Mar, 2023Paper Trail Launching on Netflix and Consoles in 2023
Enchanting Top-Down 2D Paper Folding Puzzle Game Takes Players on a Journey Through a Foldable World.
Screenshots and Trailers for Paper Trail
Game Information