Paper Trail

Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a foldable, paper world.

Updates

16 Mar, 2024
Unfolding Magic: Paper Trail sets release date
Dive into a 2D paper world with the award-winning puzzle adventure, Paper Trail, launching on all major platforms this May.
21 Jun, 2023
Paper Trail’s Expanded Demo: A Whimsical Adventure
Discover the enchanting origami world, meet new characters, and explore more content in this beautifully crafted puzzle game demo.
14 Mar, 2023
Paper Trail Launching on Netflix and Consoles in 2023
Enchanting Top-Down 2D Paper Folding Puzzle Game Takes Players on a Journey Through a Foldable World.

Paper Trail - trailer

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Paper Trail is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Newfangled Games. Paper Trail has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Paper Trail, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Paper Trail.
