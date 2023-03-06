  • Log In | Sign Up

Bent Oak Island

Bent Oak Island is a 1990’s point and click adventure set on a mysterious island! Join twins Archer and Sam as they delve into the secrets of both the island and their own heritage, and maybe save the world!

Updates

4 Apr, 2024
Bent Oak Island now on available

Echoes of desolation: unraveling the mysterious and foreboding secrets of Bent Oak Island
16 Jul, 2023
Bent Oak Island: New Game Out

Discover the Mysteries Surrounding the Enigmatic Island: Unravel the Dark Secrets, Solve Puzzles, and Brave the Supernatural Elements in this Immersive Adventure Game
8 Mar, 2023
Explore the Mysteries of Bent Oak Island in ‘90s Point and

Twins Archer and Sam had no idea what they were getting into when they were shipped off to stay with their eccentric uncle for the summer. 

Stuck in Bent Oak Island, or looking for the best way to proceed?

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Bent Oak Island - trailer

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Bent Oak Island yet.


Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

