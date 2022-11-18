Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid
Tonight is the night! Next door at the spooky mansion, the hottest girls in Blueball Falls are throwing the hottest and sexiest party in history!
Developer:
Ktulhu Solutions
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital October 30, 2023 by Ktulhu Solutions
Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid
is available at:
Updates
Journey through Hilarity and Humiliation with a Loveless Lothario: An Innovative Blend of Adventure, Comedy and Dating Sim!
Jerry Wanker is on a quest to get laid, and tonight is his chance. The hottest girls in Blueball Falls are throwing the hottest party in history, and Jerry is determined to get in.
Game Information