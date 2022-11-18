  • Log In | Sign Up

Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid (2023) - Game details
Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid

Tonight is the night! Next door at the spooky mansion, the hottest girls in Blueball Falls are throwing the hottest and sexiest party in history!

Updates

1 Nov, 2023
Wanker’s Mischievous Quest for Love

Journey through Hilarity and Humiliation with a Loveless Lothario: An Innovative Blend of Adventure, Comedy and Dating Sim!
22 Nov, 2022
The Hottest Party in History is Next Door

Jerry Wanker is on a quest to get laid, and tonight is his chance. The hottest girls in Blueball Falls are throwing the hottest party in history, and Jerry is determined to get in.

Screenshots and Trailers for Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid


Transparent PNG

Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid - teaser trailer

Transparent PNG

Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid - trailer

Adventure Games by Ktulhu Solutions

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid by Ktulhu Solutions - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Ktulhu Solutions. Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Jerry Wanker and the Quest to get Laid.
