The Bunny Graveyard (2023) - Game details
The Bunny Graveyard

An episodic puzzle adventure about a bunny who seeks to find the horrifying truth behind her existence.

Updates

14 Oct, 2023
Steam Deck Runs Bunny Graveyard Now

A Riveting Journey Through a Haunted Hare’s Paradise: Creepy Carrots, Ghostly Ghouls and Plenty of Puzzles Await!
24 Sep, 2023
Unveiling ‘The Bunny Graveyard’ Game

Venture into the Stirring World of Leporine Specters: The Shadowy Afterlife Awaits in This Unexpectedly Chilling Adventure
26 Oct, 2022
The Shocking Truth Behind a Bunny’s Existence

Skye is trying to overcome her fear of the dark, and explore the haunting streets of Carrot Town, after her brother mysteriously disappears.

Walkthrough for The Bunny Graveyard

Stuck in The Bunny Graveyard, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Bunny Graveyard and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Bunny Graveyard


The Bunny Graveyard - trailer 2

The Bunny Graveyard - trailer

What our readers think of The Bunny Graveyard

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Bunny Graveyard yet.


Post review

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Bunny Graveyard by Pichon Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Bunny Graveyard is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by Pichon Games. The Bunny Graveyard has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Bunny Graveyard, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Bunny Graveyard.
