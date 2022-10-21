The Bunny Graveyard
An episodic puzzle adventure about a bunny who seeks to find the horrifying truth behind her existence.
The Bunny Graveyard
is available at:
Updates
A Riveting Journey Through a Haunted Hare’s Paradise: Creepy Carrots, Ghostly Ghouls and Plenty of Puzzles Await!
Venture into the Stirring World of Leporine Specters: The Shadowy Afterlife Awaits in This Unexpectedly Chilling Adventure
Skye is trying to overcome her fear of the dark, and explore the haunting streets of Carrot Town, after her brother mysteriously disappears.
Game Information