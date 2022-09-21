  • Log In | Sign Up

Good Bones (2023) - Game details
Good Bones

Your new house has old secrets in this haunting point-and-click mystery, where you’ll search for clues about a mysterious death, solve narrative puzzles, and make heartbreaking choices to navigate amnesia, grief, and revenge.

Updates

27 Oct, 2023
Good Bones: Now Available to Play

Discover Hidden Treasures as You Breathe New Life into Forgotten Properties in this Unique Game of Restoration and Creativity
23 Aug, 2023
Good Bones Launch: Building Dreams Demo

Revolutionizing Architectural Gaming: Unearth, Construct, and Revel in Your Own Virtual Architectural Masterpieces
25 Sep, 2022
Good Bones: Uncover the secrets before it's too late

Can you uncover the truth about what happened in your new home, and can you live with the answers?

Good Bones - trailer

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional, Noir, Supernatural
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Good Bones by RETCON Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Good Bones is an adventure game, released in 2023 by RETCON Games. Good Bones has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Good Bones, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Good Bones.
