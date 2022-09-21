Good Bones
Your new house has old secrets in this haunting point-and-click mystery, where you’ll search for clues about a mysterious death, solve narrative puzzles, and make heartbreaking choices to navigate amnesia, grief, and revenge.
Good Bones
Can you uncover the truth about what happened in your new home, and can you live with the answers?
