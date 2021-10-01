  • Log In | Sign Up

Eternal Threads

As an operative tasked with fixing corruption in the timestream, you have been sent to the North of England in May 2015, where six people died in a house fire. Prohibited from simply stopping the fire, you must instead manipulate the choices made by the housemates in the week leading up to it so that they all survive the event. From the outset, you have free and complete rein to explore the seven-day timeline before the fire. Some decisions will have only minor effects on the timeline, while major changes rewrite the timeline by changing existing events, adding new events and even replacing other events entirely. You must traverse this timeline, changing decisions at different moments throughout the week so that their effects interact and combine together to save all six housemates. Will you just search for the quickest and easiest solution, or can you find the best possible outcome for everyone?

Updates

11 Jul, 2023
Eternal Threads Now on SteamDeck

Time-Manipulating Operative's Mission: Solve a Tragic House Fire in Northern England by Tinkering with Choices, Exploring Seven-Day Timeline, and Ensuring the Ultimate Saving of Six Lives
19 May, 2022
Eternal Threads get rolled out in time

Timeline manipulation game now out for PC, Xbox One and PS4.
14 Apr, 2022
Eternal Threads trailer reveals limited time left before launch

Choice-driven, time-manipulation narrative adventure coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 19th, with Switch to follow later this year.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Eternal Threads by Cosmonaut Studios - Adventure Game

Eternal Threads is an adventure game, released in 2022 by Cosmonaut Studios. Eternal Threads has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Eternal Threads, meanwhile the community rating for Eternal Threads is Good.
