As an operative tasked with fixing corruption in the timestream, you have been sent to the North of England in May 2015, where six people died in a house fire. Prohibited from simply stopping the fire, you must instead manipulate the choices made by the housemates in the week leading up to it so that they all survive the event. From the outset, you have free and complete rein to explore the seven-day timeline before the fire. Some decisions will have only minor effects on the timeline, while major changes rewrite the timeline by changing existing events, adding new events and even replacing other events entirely. You must traverse this timeline, changing decisions at different moments throughout the week so that their effects interact and combine together to save all six housemates. Will you just search for the quickest and easiest solution, or can you find the best possible outcome for everyone?