  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Machinika Museum (2021) - Game details

Machinika Museum

Machinika Museum - Cover art

In a distant future, finding machines from alien civilizations is not unusual, especially in a museum dedicated to them. Your job is to receive these devices and to understand how to repair them. But this time, something is different. You have not been given any information and this seems to be rather urgent… What are these machines? Who sent them? Why won’t anyone give you any answers? You will have to find for yourself which secrets and stories are hidden behind these mechanisms.

Updates

23 Mar, 2021
Machinika Museum now open on Windows PC
First-person 'galaxy-spanning 3D puzzle game' now available for download on Steam; coming April 20th to mobile devices.

Walkthrough for Machinika Museum

Stuck in Machinika Museum, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Machinika Museum and wonder no more!

Machinika Museum | complete walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Machinika Museum - Screenshot #1
'Machinika Museum - Screenshot #2
'Machinika Museum - Screenshot #3
'Machinika Museum - Screenshot #4
'Machinika Museum - Screenshot #5
'Machinika Museum - Screenshot #6
Transparent PNG

Machinika Museum launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Machinika Museum teaser trailer

What our readers think of Machinika Museum

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Machinika Museum yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Littlefield Studio

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 or above
Processor: Dual core 2 Ghz
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: Video Card with 512Mo of VRAM
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 2 GB available space
Additional Notes: 64 bits CPU and OS required

Machinika Museum by Littlefield Studio - Adventure Game

Machinika Museum is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Littlefield Studio. Machinika Museum has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Machinika Museum, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Machinika Museum.
Back to the top