Myst VR

Myst VR - Cover art

Built from the ground up to play in VR and on flatscreen PC, explore Myst in a whole new dimension! Journey to the Ages, unravel puzzles, and be a part of the surrealistic adventure that will become your own.

Updates

10 Dec, 2020
Myst enters the age of VR exclusively for Oculus Quest

Reimagined Cyan classic built from the ground up for virtual reality coming later to other VR platforms, as well as flatscreen PCs.
17 Sep, 2020
Myst to be reimagined in virtual reality

New version to launch first exclusively on Oculus Quest, with additional VR and flatscreen PC platforms to follow.

Walkthrough for Myst VR

Stuck in Myst VR, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Myst VR and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PC, Valve Index
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay -
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Myst VR by Cyan Worlds - Adventure Game

Myst VR is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Cyan Worlds. Myst VR has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Myst VR, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Myst VR.