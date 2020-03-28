  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / Oneiros (2020) - Game details

Oneiros

Oneiros - Cover art

Liam wakes up late just like any other day, but something just feels different. Doors to his room are locked, laptop’s hacked, phone’s broken and something just doesn’t feel right. The place definitely looks like his room, but at the same time it just doesn’t feel like it is, anymore. He just had a weirdest dream ever, feels like his head is about to explode and he doesn’t remember what he did yesterday. Find out what’s going on and help Liam escape.

Updates

29 Mar, 2020
Oneiros becomes reality on Steam
Surreal first-person 3D puzzler available now for download on Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Oneiros

Stuck in Oneiros, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Oneiros and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Oneiros - Screenshot #1
'Oneiros - Screenshot #2
'Oneiros - Screenshot #3
'Oneiros - Screenshot #4
'Oneiros - Screenshot #5
'Oneiros - Screenshot #6

Oneiros gameplay trailer

Oneiros teaser trailer

What our readers think of Oneiros

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Oneiros yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Coal Valley Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective -
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 8/7/Vista
Processor: Core 2 Duo E6700 (2.66 GHz)
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 840M or Radeon R7 M260
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 3300 MB available space

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Core 2 Quad Q9650 (3 GHz) or better
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVidia GTX 970 or better
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 3300 MB available space

Oneiros by Coal Valley Games - Adventure Game

Oneiros is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Coal Valley Games. Oneiros has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Oneiros, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Oneiros.