Liam wakes up late just like any other day, but something just feels different. Doors to his room are locked, laptop’s hacked, phone’s broken and something just doesn’t feel right. The place definitely looks like his room, but at the same time it just doesn’t feel like it is, anymore. He just had a weirdest dream ever, feels like his head is about to explode and he doesn’t remember what he did yesterday. Find out what’s going on and help Liam escape.