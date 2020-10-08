  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / I Am Dead (2020) - Game details

I Am Dead

I Am Dead - Cover art

I Am Dead is a charming puzzle adventure game from the creators of Hohokum and Wilmot’s Warehouse about exploring the afterlife. Morris Lupton is the recently-deceased museum curator of the tiny island of Shelmerston who is reunited with the ghost of his dog Sparky, only to discover that a disaster is about to destroy his beloved island. Together, they must uncover Shelmerston’s ancient mysteries, prevent the island’s volcano from erupting, and save the place they call home. Morris and Sparky must unearth a number of Shelmerston’s lost and scattered ghosts. To find them, the duo must visit the places they spent time in, dive inside the memories of the people who knew them best, and learn the stories of their lives. To help with their mission, Morris uses his newfound power that allows him to peer inside objects and people to reveal their contents and memories, like a supernatural X-Ray!

I Am Dead is available at:

Updates

10 Oct, 2020
I Am Dead comes to life
Colourful afterlife puzzle adventure available now for download on PC and Switch.

Walkthrough for I Am Dead

Stuck in I Am Dead, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for I Am Dead and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'I Am Dead - Screenshot #1
'I Am Dead - Screenshot #2
'I Am Dead - Screenshot #3
'I Am Dead - Screenshot #4
'I Am Dead - Screenshot #5
'I Am Dead - Screenshot #6
'I Am Dead - Screenshot #7

I Am Dead launch trailer

I Am Dead I Am Dead gameplay video with developer commentary

I Am Dead reveal trailer

What our readers think of I Am Dead

There haven't been any reader that reviewed I Am Dead yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Hollow Ponds

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Mixed
Control Gamepad
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

I Am Dead by Hollow Ponds - Adventure Game

I Am Dead is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Hollow Ponds. I Am Dead has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of I Am Dead, at this time the community has not provided a rating for I Am Dead.