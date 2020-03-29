Oneiros becomes reality on Steam

Ever have a dream so vivid you were sure it was real? Well, you now have that chance with the recent release of indie developer Coal Valley Games' surreal puzzle-adventure Oneiros.

The game puts players in the first-person role of Liam, who awakens late "just like any other day, but something just feels different." Everything largely looks like he remembers it, but something about it all feels a little...off. A bit of investigation reveals that the "doors to his room are locked, laptop's hacked, phone's broken and something just doesn't feel right." What's worse, Liam "feels like his head is about to explode and he doesn't remember what he did yesterday."



The solo creation of designer Rafał Kula, Oneiros is a free-roaming, fully voiced 3D adventure filled with "hundreds of interactive items" to discover and puzzles to solve. The gameplay promises to combine "escape-room, classic adventure and crafting/building mechanics into a single narrative-based, surreal experience filled with psychedelic visions." There are even a pair of minigames integrated into the protagonist's interactive laptop for additional diversion.

Having flown entirely under the radar until now, the best news is that Oneiros is already upon us, having just launched on Steam for Windows PC.