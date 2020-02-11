  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
Saint Kotar campaign
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Academy: The First Riddle (2020) - Game details

The Academy: The First Riddle

Academy: The First Riddle, The - Cover art

The Academy is a puzzle-packed adventure wrapped in an ancient mystery waiting to be unraveled. Leave your mark on Arbor’s Academy and find out why it only welcomes the best and the brightest. Are you ready to enroll?

Updates

19 Jun, 2020
The Academy: The First Riddle admitted on PC and mobile devices

Puzzle-filled third-person fantasy adventure available now for download on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
3 Jun, 2020
Pre-release trailer conjured up for The Academy: The First Riddle

Fantasy third-person puzzle-adventure coming to Windows, Mac, iOS and Android on June 19th.
27 Feb, 2020
The Academy set to open later this year
Professor Layton-styled mystery unveiled for PC, consoles and mobile platforms.

Walkthrough for The Academy: The First Riddle

Stuck in The Academy: The First Riddle, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Academy: The First Riddle and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #1
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #2
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #3
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #4
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #5
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #6
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #7
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #8
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #9
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #10
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #11
'The Academy: The First Riddle - Screenshot #12

The Academy: The First Riddle release date announcement trailer

The Academy teaser trailer

What our readers think of The Academy: The First Riddle

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Academy: The First Riddle yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Pine Studio

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective -
Control Gamepad, Touch
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2 Ghz
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: 2GB, Shader Model 2.0
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 4 GB available space

The Academy: The First Riddle by Pine Studio - Adventure Game

The Academy: The First Riddle is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Pine Studio. The Academy: The First Riddle has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Academy: The First Riddle, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Academy: The First Riddle.