The Academy: The First Riddle
Developer:
Pine Studio
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Releases:
- Digital June 19, 2020 by Snapbreak
The Academy is a puzzle-packed adventure wrapped in an ancient mystery waiting to be unraveled. Leave your mark on Arbor’s Academy and find out why it only welcomes the best and the brightest. Are you ready to enroll?
Updates
19 Jun, 2020The Academy: The First Riddle admitted on PC and mobile devices
Puzzle-filled third-person fantasy adventure available now for download on Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices.
3 Jun, 2020Pre-release trailer conjured up for The Academy: The First Riddle
Fantasy third-person puzzle-adventure coming to Windows, Mac, iOS and Android on June 19th.
27 Feb, 2020The Academy set to open later this year
Professor Layton-styled mystery unveiled for PC, consoles and mobile platforms.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 2 Ghz
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: 2GB, Shader Model 2.0
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 4 GB available space