The Academy set to open later this year

The thought of going back to school may not be a very enticing prospect in real life, but it's much more appealing when there are puzzles galore waiting if you do, as there will be in indie Croatian developer Pine Studio's upcoming The Academy.

Players control Sam, a freshman at the renowned Arbor's Academy, a place where "brilliance and mystery go hand in hand." Indeed, you'll quickly discover for yourself that both "greatness and dread are to be found in the ancient halls of the school." Assisted by your closest friends, you must solve the many puzzles awaiting around "every corner of the Academy" if you're to unravel a "centuries-old mystery looming over the school and the town of Arbor."



The titular institution is presented in a realistic fashion but with a slightly cartoony 3D aesthetic, as teased in the first screenshots and trailer released. Inviting comparisons to the acclaimed Professor Layton series, The Academy promises a "puzzle-packed adventure wrapped in an ancient mystery," presenting players with more than "200 unique puzzles and riddles that will challenge even the most seasoned players."

If you think you have what it takes to attend this prestigious school of higher learning, you should be able to enroll before the end of the year on a wide wide variety of platforms, including PC on Steam, as well as consoles and mobile devices.