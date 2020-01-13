OMEGA: The Beginning - Episode 1: Finding Teni
Developer:
Monkeys Tales Studio
Platforms:
Linux, PC
Releases:
- Digital January 10, 2020 by Monkeys Tales Studio
You step into the shoes of Scott, an irreverent teenager who finds himself desperately searching Teni, his best childhood pal. While tracking down your friend, you will often remember the terrible accident that crippled him, and will soon discover that a mysterious figure lurks in the darkness, scheming dangerously behind your backs.
Episode 1 of a planned three part series.
Updates
16 Jan, 2020OMEGA: The Beginning gets underway on Steam
Demo available for three-part adventure debut about friendship and bullying on Windows and Linux.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Recommended
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Linux
Minimum
OS: Linux OS
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Recommended
OS: Linux OS
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB