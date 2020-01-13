  • Log In | Sign Up

OMEGA: The Beginning - Episode 1: Finding Teni

OMEGA: The Beginning - Episode 1: Finding Teni - Cover art

You step into the shoes of Scott, an irreverent teenager who finds himself desperately searching Teni, his best childhood pal. While tracking down your friend, you will often remember the terrible accident that crippled him, and will soon discover that a mysterious figure lurks in the darkness, scheming dangerously behind your backs.

Episode 1 of a planned three part series.

Updates

16 Jan, 2020
OMEGA: The Beginning gets underway on Steam
Demo available for three-part adventure debut about friendship and bullying on Windows and Linux.

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Recommended
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB


Linux
Minimum
OS: Linux OS
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Recommended
OS: Linux OS
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB

