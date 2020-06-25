A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
Developer:
Monkeys Tales Studio, Andrea Dresseno, Sofia Abatangelo, Matteo Lollini
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital January 29, 2021 by Monkeys Tales Studio
The old village of Curon was flooded with the construction of a nearby dam. Only a bell tower, rising from the lake, is the last visible remnant. You play as a painter who gets dragged into the lake by a mysterious woman. You wake up in the village of Curon, circa 1950, where you meet the inhabitants and relive the events that led to the flooding of the old village.
Updates
29 Jan, 2021Time has come for launch of A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
Voxel art time travel adventure based on actual flooding of Italian village available now for download on Windows and Mac.
30 Jun, 2020Demo lets you brush up A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
Exploration of voxel-based titular Italian village coming to Windows and Mac later this year.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Recommended:
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Mac
Minimum:
OS: OSX 10.11 or later
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Recommended:
OS: OSX 10.11 or later
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB