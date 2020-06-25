  • Log In | Sign Up

A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950

Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950, A - Cover art

The old village of Curon was flooded with the construction of a nearby dam. Only a bell tower, rising from the lake, is the last visible remnant. You play as a painter who gets dragged into the lake by a mysterious woman. You wake up in the village of Curon, circa 1950, where you meet the inhabitants and relive the events that led to the flooding of the old village.

Updates

29 Jan, 2021
Time has come for launch of A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950

Voxel art time travel adventure based on actual flooding of Italian village available now for download on Windows and Mac.
30 Jun, 2020
Demo lets you brush up A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950
Exploration of voxel-based titular Italian village coming to Windows and Mac later this year.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Quest
Genre Drama
Theme Historical
Graphic Style Illustrated realism, Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Recommended:
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB


Mac
Minimum:
OS: OSX 10.11 or later
CPU: 3 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Recommended:
OS: OSX 10.11 or later
CPU: 3,5 Ghz Dual Core
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: 2048 video board
Hard Drive: 2 GB

A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950 is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Monkeys Tales Studio. A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950 has a Illustrated realism, Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950, at this time the community has not provided a rating for A Painter’s Tale: Curon, 1950.
