Exit: A Biodelic Adventure
Having entered a surreal biotech world where computers can be fed and cured, spores of mutant insects revive memory, gene-locks are opened with DNA-passwords, household objects are born in animal bio-factories, gene-modified molds generate a virtual reality, and the artificial neural net epidemic is ravaging the human race and turning people into slaves of the mysterious Worm, can you find the exit?
There is currently no target release date for this game.
Developer:
Neurosaur
Platforms:
PC
- Digital March 01, 2024 by Neurosaur
