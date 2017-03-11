  • Log In | Sign Up

Exit: A Biodelic Adventure

Having entered a surreal biotech world where computers can be fed and cured, spores of mutant insects revive memory, gene-locks are opened with DNA-passwords, household objects are born in animal bio-factories, gene-modified molds generate a virtual reality, and the artificial neural net epidemic is ravaging the human race and turning people into slaves of the mysterious Worm, can you find the exit?

There is currently no target release date for this game.

Updates

3 Mar, 2024
Explore the Bio-mystery in Exit: A Biodelic Adventure

Explore the intersection of biology and technology in this groundbreaking neuro-adventurous game packed with quirky humor, inventive puzzles, and an engaging storyline.
27 Sep, 2020
New demo provides point of entry for Exit: A Biodelic Adventure

Updated sampler of hand-painted point-and-click adventure set in 'world of living technologies' available now on Steam.
31 Mar, 2017
Exit: A Biodelic Adventure targets 2018 arrival

Playable demo available for indie cyberpunk adventure available for download.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Exit: A Biodelic Adventure by Neurosaur - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Exit: A Biodelic Adventure is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Neurosaur. Exit: A Biodelic Adventure has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Exit: A Biodelic Adventure, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Exit: A Biodelic Adventure.
