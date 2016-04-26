It’s a long way home, and the primeval world of Cretaceous Earth isn’t exactly a safe place for unwary travellers. After a series of unfortunate events, a young female dinosaur, known as Zniw, ended up far, far away from home. And her return journey will not be easy – the road is long, the prehistoric land of Polisemia is huge and savage, and Zniw herself is limited by her own physical capabilities and the desire for food in order to survive. Do you have what it takes to help poor Zniw get home?