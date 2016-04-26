  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
Advertisement
  »   Home  /  Games  / Zniw Adventure (2020) - Game details

Zniw Adventure

Zniw Adventure - Cover art

It’s a long way home, and the primeval world of Cretaceous Earth isn’t exactly a safe place for unwary travellers. After a series of unfortunate events, a young female dinosaur, known as Zniw, ended up far, far away from home. And her return journey will not be easy – the road is long, the prehistoric land of Polisemia is huge and savage, and Zniw herself is limited by her own physical capabilities and the desire for food in order to survive. Do you have what it takes to help poor Zniw get home?

Originally announced with the title Zid & Zniw Chronicles: Zniw Adventure.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of November 2020 video preview

Halloween may be over, but there are more treats coming as Tamiil's trailer compilation shows us what's new this month to create a little buzz.

View video preview Nov 2, 2020

Updates

6 Nov, 2020
Zniw Adventure rumbles onto Steam

Point-and-click cartoon dinosaur adventure available now for download on Windows and Linux.
23 Apr, 2018
New trailer unearthed for Zid & Zniw Chronicles

Updated downloadable demo also available for animated dinosaur adventure coming to PC.
1 May, 2016
Zid & Zniw Chronicles roaring towards release

Downloadable demo available for upcoming cartoon dinosaur adventure.

Walkthrough for Zniw Adventure

Stuck in Zniw Adventure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Zniw Adventure and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #1
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #2
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #3
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #4
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #5
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #6
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #7
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #8
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #9
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #10
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #11
'Zniw Adventure - Screenshot #12

Zid & Zniw Chronicles: Zniw Adventure trailer (2017)

Zid & Zniw Chronicles: Zniw Adventure - Steam Greenlight trailer

What our readers think of Zniw Adventure

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Zniw Adventure yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Azure Mountain

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Adventure, Mystery
Theme Historical
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Zniw Adventure by Azure Mountain - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Zniw Adventure is an adventure game, released in 2020 by Azure Mountain. Zniw Adventure has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Zniw Adventure, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Zniw Adventure.