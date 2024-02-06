  • Log In | Sign Up

Detective Ridelle

Detective Ridelle is a cozy murder mystery game featuring escape room style puzzles. Find clues, interrogate suspects, solve the mystery - before it’s too late.

Updates

6 Feb, 2024
Solving mysteries with Detective Ridelle

Unravel suspenseful mysteries in captivating handcrafted environments, as a hard-boiled detective thrust into a puzzling whodunit aboard a luxury train.

Walkthrough for Detective Ridelle

Stuck in Detective Ridelle, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Detective Ridelle and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Detective Ridelle is an adventure game, released in 2024 by PuzzLab. Detective Ridelle has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Detective Ridelle, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Detective Ridelle.
