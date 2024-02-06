Detective Ridelle
Detective Ridelle is a cozy murder mystery game featuring escape room style puzzles. Find clues, interrogate suspects, solve the mystery - before it’s too late.
Detective Ridelle STEAM DECK SUPPORT IS UNKNOWN
Detective Ridelle
is available at:
Updates
6 Feb, 2024Solving mysteries with Detective Ridelle
Unravel suspenseful mysteries in captivating handcrafted environments, as a hard-boiled detective thrust into a puzzling whodunit aboard a luxury train.
Walkthrough for Detective RidelleStuck in Detective Ridelle, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Detective Ridelle and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots and Trailers for Detective Ridelle
Screenshots for Detective Ridelle » View all screenshots (10)
Videos for Detective Ridelle » View all videos
What our readers think of Detective Ridelle
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Detective Ridelle yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information