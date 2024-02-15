  • Log In | Sign Up

Survivorman VR The Descent

A gripping reality-based survival simulator set in the Canadian Arctic with Survival expert Les Stroud. After narrowly surviving a helicopter crash in the mountains, use your skills, smarts and creativity to battle the elements and save your own life, before you freeze to death or worse…

Updates

17 Feb, 2024
Survivorman VR: The Descent - A chilling adventure awaits
Strap on your VR headset and learn to survive in the Arctic with Les Stroud in this immersive survival sim

Walkthrough for Survivorman VR The Descent

Stuck in Survivorman VR The Descent, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Survivorman VR The Descent and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 5
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard, Motion Control
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Survivorman VR The Descent is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Cream Productions Inc.. Survivorman VR The Descent has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard, Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Survivorman VR The Descent, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Survivorman VR The Descent.
