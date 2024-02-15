Survivorman VR The Descent
A gripping reality-based survival simulator set in the Canadian Arctic with Survival expert Les Stroud. After narrowly surviving a helicopter crash in the mountains, use your skills, smarts and creativity to battle the elements and save your own life, before you freeze to death or worse…
Developer:
Cream Productions Inc., Descent VR Productions Inc.
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 5
- Digital February 15, 2024 by VRKiwi
Survivorman VR The Descent
is available at:
Updates
Strap on your VR headset and learn to survive in the Arctic with Les Stroud in this immersive survival sim
Game Information