Find your way back home before Metsänpeitto, an otherworldly plane of existence, consumes you. Lempo is a psychological horror game inspired by Finnish mythology with an emphasis on exploration.
Updates
Explore the depths of Metsänpeitto's Haunting Realm and unravel the secrets to your salvation in this chilling psychological horror game Demo.
Uncover stories of people who were trapped in Metsänpeitto before, make use of what little items you come by to find out what’s happening in this eerie place.
Experience a unique blend of Finnish folklore and psychological terror in Lempo, the debut title from One Trick Entertainment.
Unravel the mysteries of Metsänpeitto in this psychological horror game, deeply rooted in Finnish mythology.
Game Information