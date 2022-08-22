  • Log In | Sign Up

Lempo

Find your way back home before Metsänpeitto, an otherworldly plane of existence, consumes you. Lempo is a psychological horror game inspired by Finnish mythology with an emphasis on exploration.

Updates

26 Apr, 2023
Lempo: Whispering Woods - Demo Available

Explore the depths of Metsänpeitto's Haunting Realm and unravel the secrets to your salvation in this chilling psychological horror game Demo.
23 Aug, 2022
Get lost in this psychological horror game

Uncover stories of people who were trapped in Metsänpeitto before, make use of what little items you come by to find out what’s happening in this eerie place.
12 Sep, 2023
Lempo Unleashed: A Dive into Finnish Mythology & Psychological Horror
Experience a unique blend of Finnish folklore and psychological terror in Lempo, the debut title from One Trick Entertainment.
4 Sep, 2023
Lempo: Awakening Finnish Fears
Unravel the mysteries of Metsänpeitto in this psychological horror game, deeply rooted in Finnish mythology.

Lempo - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror
Theme Atmospheric, Mythology
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Combat
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Lempo by One Trick Entertainment - Adventure Game

Lempo is an upcoming adventure game, that will be released by One Trick Entertainment. Lempo has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Lempo, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Lempo.
