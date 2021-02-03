  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins (2021) - Game details

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - Cover art

Amidst a sinister series of events at a seemingly abandoned house in London, someone goes missing, and you find their phone. When it begins to self-destruct, ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood enlists your help to uncover hidden clues and solve cryptic puzzles. Will you unravel the truth behind the chilling disappearance before it’s too late? But remember: don’t turn your back, don’t look away and DON’T BLINK.

Updates

5 Feb, 2021
Doctor Who comes calling next month in The Lonely Assassins
Found phone mystery from the creators of SIMULACRA unveiled for PC and mobile devices.

Walkthrough for Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Stuck in Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - Screenshot #1
'Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - Screenshot #2
'Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins - Screenshot #3
Transparent PNG

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins trailer

What our readers think of Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Kaigan Games

» Doctor Who (series)

» Simulacra (series)

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Touch
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery, Thriller
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins by Kaigan Games - Adventure Game

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Kaigan Games. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins has a Live Action style and uses a Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins.
Back to the top