Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
Developer:
Kaigan Games
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Releases:
- Digital March 19, 2021 by Another Indie
Amidst a sinister series of events at a seemingly abandoned house in London, someone goes missing, and you find their phone. When it begins to self-destruct, ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood enlists your help to uncover hidden clues and solve cryptic puzzles. Will you unravel the truth behind the chilling disappearance before it’s too late? But remember: don’t turn your back, don’t look away and DON’T BLINK.
Updates
