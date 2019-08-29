  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
  »   Home  /  Games  / SIMULACRA 2 (2019) - Game details
0 new post/s since your last visit
0 new comment/s since your last visit
Last visited on 12/21/19 at 07:14 pm

SIMULACRA 2

SIMULACRA 2 - Cover art

The follow-up to the critically acclaimed first game, SIMULACRA 2 expands on the found phone horror format with new inventive apps, a more complex narrative, a larger live-action cast, and a deeper look into a creepy alternate universe where nothing is as what it seems. A young social media influencer untimely – and unnatural – death is being ruled as an accident. But Detective Murilo suspects that something is amiss. He recruits your help in investigating the case, and hands you a crucial piece of evidence; the victim’s phone. You have to get to the truth by combing through the victim’s past on her phone and interrogating possible suspects in the present.

Related Articles

Video Feature Article

A Month of Movies – Upcoming games October 2019 video preview

Gamewalker is once again dialed into the month ahead with his latest trailer compilation of diverse adventure games that are nearly here.

View video preview Sep 30, 2019

Updates

13 Dec, 2019
SIMULACRA 2 rings in on mobile devices

Latest 'found phone' horror mystery available now on iOS and Android devices; coming January 16th on PC.
5 Nov, 2019
SIMULACRA 2 trailer calls next month new launch target

New 'found phone' thriller pushed back but coming to Windows, iOS and Android devices on December 12th.
2 Sep, 2019
First details found for SIMULACRA 2
Next adventure in Malaysian 'found phone' franchise unveiled for PC and mobile devices.

Walkthrough for SIMULACRA 2

Stuck in SIMULACRA 2, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for SIMULACRA 2 and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #1
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #2
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #3
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #4
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #5
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #6
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #7
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #8
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #9
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #10
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #11
'SIMULACRA 2 - Screenshot #12

SIMULACRA 2 mobile release trailer

SIMULACRA 2 launch date announcement trailer

SIMULACRA 2 teaser

What our readers think of SIMULACRA 2

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Post review

You might also like these adventure games

Adventure Games by Kaigan Games

» Simulacra (series)

Game Information

Platform Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Touch
Gameplay Interactive movie
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer
Processor: Dual Core Processor or newer
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8800 GT, AMD Radeon HD 2400, Intel HD or any OpenGL 2.0 compatible graphics card released from 2012 onwards
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 5 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer
Processor: Dual Core Processor or newer
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8800 GT, AMD Radeon HD 2400, Intel HD or any OpenGL 2.0 compatible graphics card released from 2012 onwards
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 5 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

SIMULACRA 2 by Kaigan Games - Adventure Game

SIMULACRA 2 is an adventure game, released in 2019 by Kaigan Games. SIMULACRA 2 has a Live Action style and uses a Touch control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of SIMULACRA 2, at this time the community has not provided a rating for SIMULACRA 2.