The follow-up to the critically acclaimed first game, SIMULACRA 2 expands on the found phone horror format with new inventive apps, a more complex narrative, a larger live-action cast, and a deeper look into a creepy alternate universe where nothing is as what it seems. A young social media influencer untimely – and unnatural – death is being ruled as an accident. But Detective Murilo suspects that something is amiss. He recruits your help in investigating the case, and hands you a crucial piece of evidence; the victim’s phone. You have to get to the truth by combing through the victim’s past on her phone and interrogating possible suspects in the present.