0 new comment/s since your last visit
Last visited on 12/21/19 at 07:14 pm
SIMULACRA 2
Developer:
Kaigan Games
Platforms:
Android, iPad, iPhone, PC
- Digital December 12, 2019 by Kaigan Games
The follow-up to the critically acclaimed first game, SIMULACRA 2 expands on the found phone horror format with new inventive apps, a more complex narrative, a larger live-action cast, and a deeper look into a creepy alternate universe where nothing is as what it seems. A young social media influencer untimely – and unnatural – death is being ruled as an accident. But Detective Murilo suspects that something is amiss. He recruits your help in investigating the case, and hands you a crucial piece of evidence; the victim’s phone. You have to get to the truth by combing through the victim’s past on her phone and interrogating possible suspects in the present.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer
Processor: Dual Core Processor or newer
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8800 GT, AMD Radeon HD 2400, Intel HD or any OpenGL 2.0 compatible graphics card released from 2012 onwards
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 5 GB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer
Processor: Dual Core Processor or newer
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: nVidia GeForce 8800 GT, AMD Radeon HD 2400, Intel HD or any OpenGL 2.0 compatible graphics card released from 2012 onwards
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 5 MB available space
Additional Notes: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system