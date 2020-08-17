Lucifer Within Us
Kitfox Games
Mac, PC
- Digital October 15, 2020 by Kitfox Games
Lucifer Within Us asks you to solve non-linear, story-rich mysteries with your wits, making observations and deductions in a world of daemonic possession and invasive soul-scanning technology. Question your suspects. Watch their movements and testimonies closely, as the reconstruction may be based on lies. Use contradictions and clues to form your own hypothesis. Who is lying and why? Who is possessed? You must decide what is the truth for yourself, based on the evidence presented.
Posted by Harald B on Oct 16, 2020
A terrible waste of a great game
After finishing the very promising demo in the Gamescom week I left impressed and picked up Lucifer Within Us at the earliest opportunity. Sadly the demo turns out to be almost a third of the game, and it's to its detriment in more than just there not being...
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 740 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB
Recommended:
OS: Windows 8/10
CPU: Intel Core i5 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1050 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB