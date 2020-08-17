  • Log In | Sign Up

Lucifer Within Us

Lucifer Within Us - Cover art

Lucifer Within Us asks you to solve non-linear, story-rich mysteries with your wits, making observations and deductions in a world of daemonic possession and invasive soul-scanning technology. Question your suspects. Watch their movements and testimonies closely, as the reconstruction may be based on lies. Use contradictions and clues to form your own hypothesis. Who is lying and why? Who is possessed? You must decide what is the truth for yourself, based on the evidence presented.

Related Articles

Gamescom 2020 Article

Gamescom 2020 round-up: Part 1

With gamescom fully online this year, we juggled so many demos that will fill you with happiness that we've had to split our coverage in two.

Read more Sep 3, 2020
Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020

Updates

15 Oct, 2020
Lucifer Within Us gets out on Windows and Mac

Murder mystery starring 'digital exorcist' in pursuit of demon-possessed criminals available now for download on Steam and itch.io.

Walkthrough for Lucifer Within Us

Stuck in Lucifer Within Us, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Lucifer Within Us and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #1
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #2
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #3
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #4
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #5
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #6
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #7
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #8
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #9
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #10
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #11
'Lucifer Within Us - Screenshot #12

Lucifer Within Us gameplay trailer

Lucifer Within Us announcement teaser

What our readers think of Lucifer Within Us


Posted by Harald B on Oct 16, 2020

A terrible waste of a great game


After finishing the very promising demo in the Gamescom week I left impressed and picked up Lucifer Within Us at the earliest opportunity. Sadly the demo turns out to be almost a third of the game, and it's to its detriment in more than just there not being...
Read the review »

All reviews Post review

Adventure Games by Kitfox Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style -
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7
CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo or equivalent
RAM: 2 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 740 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB

Recommended:
OS: Windows 8/10
CPU: Intel Core i5 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1050 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 2 GB

