Lucifer Within Us asks you to solve non-linear, story-rich mysteries with your wits, making observations and deductions in a world of daemonic possession and invasive soul-scanning technology. Question your suspects. Watch their movements and testimonies closely, as the reconstruction may be based on lies. Use contradictions and clues to form your own hypothesis. Who is lying and why? Who is possessed? You must decide what is the truth for yourself, based on the evidence presented.