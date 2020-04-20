  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / Autopsy Simulator (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

Autopsy Simulator

A first-person simulator game with horror elements in which you take the role of a pathologist named Jack. During the autopsy of a mysterious woman, he discovers the engagement ring of his long lost wife Kate. In order to reveal the truth, Jack has to fight a battle with sinister forces as well as his own thoughts.

Autopsy Simulator can be wishlisted at:

Updates

12 Apr, 2022
Preliminary details reported from Autopsy Simulator
Development on morgue-based mystery adventure with horror elements announced for Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for Autopsy Simulator

Stuck in Autopsy Simulator, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Autopsy Simulator and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Autopsy Simulator


Transparent PNG

Autopsy Simulator trailer

What our readers think of Autopsy Simulator

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Autopsy Simulator yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Woodland Games

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Simulation
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media -

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: AMD Phenom II X4 955 / Intel Core i5-750 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 6 GB

Recommended:
OS: Windows 8 or later
CPU: AMD FX-6130 Six-Core / Intel Core i5-4440S 2.80GHz or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD GPU Radeon R9 280X
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 8 GB


Mac
Minimum:
OS: Mac OSX 10.12
CPU: Intel Core i5-750 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
Hard Drive: 6 GB

Recommended:
OS: Mac OSX 10.12
CPU: Intel Core i5-4440S 2.80GHz or equivalent
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD GPU Radeon R9 280X
Hard Drive: 8 GB

Autopsy Simulator by Woodland Games - Adventure Game

Autopsy Simulator is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Woodland Games. Autopsy Simulator has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Autopsy Simulator, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Autopsy Simulator.
Back to the top