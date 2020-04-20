Autopsy Simulator
A first-person simulator game with horror elements in which you take the role of a pathologist named Jack. During the autopsy of a mysterious woman, he discovers the engagement ring of his long lost wife Kate. In order to reveal the truth, Jack has to fight a battle with sinister forces as well as his own thoughts.
12 Apr, 2022Preliminary details reported from Autopsy Simulator
Development on morgue-based mystery adventure with horror elements announced for Windows and Mac.
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 or later
CPU: AMD Phenom II X4 955 / Intel Core i5-750 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 6 GB
Recommended:
OS: Windows 8 or later
CPU: AMD FX-6130 Six-Core / Intel Core i5-4440S 2.80GHz or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD GPU Radeon R9 280X
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 8 GB
Mac
Minimum:
OS: Mac OSX 10.12
CPU: Intel Core i5-750 or equivalent
RAM: 4 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660 / AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870
Hard Drive: 6 GB
Recommended:
OS: Mac OSX 10.12
CPU: Intel Core i5-4440S 2.80GHz or equivalent
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1050 Ti / AMD GPU Radeon R9 280X
Hard Drive: 8 GB