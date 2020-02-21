  • Log In | Sign Up

Paradise Killer

Paradise Killer - Cover art

Paradise Island, a world outside reality. There’s been a murder that only “investigation freak” Lady Love Dies can solve. Gather evidence and interrogate suspects in this open world adventure. You can accuse anyone, but you’ll have to prove your case in trial to convict. It’s up to you to decide who’s guilty.

Paradise Killer is available at:

GOG

Related Articles

Gamescom 2020 alternate Article

Gamescom 2020 round-up: Part 2

Welcome to the killer second half of our demo coverage from this year's online-only version of gamescom.

Read more Sep 4, 2020
Video Feature Article

Five Top Upcoming Adventure Games of September 2020 video preview

Embrace the new month, as Tamiil's latest trailer compilation highlights a new batch of games to die for this month.

View video preview Sep 1, 2020
Gamescom 2020 Article

Demo round-up from gamescom 2020

This year's show is entirely virtual, which means you can jump the lines and get in on the demo extravaganza this weekend!

Read more Aug 28, 2020
Steam Game Festival - Summer 2020 Article

Demo round-up for Summer Steam Game Festival

There's plenty of adventuring on tap this week, but act now as these downloadable samplers are available only until June 22nd.

Read more Jun 16, 2020

Updates

4 Sep, 2020
Paradise Killer spotted on PC and Switch

Anime-inspired, open world sci-fi murder mystery available for download on Steam, GOG, and the Nintendo eShop.
25 Aug, 2020
Lanch date detected in new Paradise Killer trailer

Anime-inspired open world murder mystery coming to Steam on September 4th for Windows PC.
24 Apr, 2020
Paradise Killer to be released this summer
First details for eighties-inspired open world investigative mystery unveiled for Windows and Mac.

Walkthrough for Paradise Killer

Stuck in Paradise Killer, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Paradise Killer and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Kaizen Game Works

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, Switch
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme Law enforcement
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D, Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7+
Processor: 2.0 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Storage: 500 MB available space
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

