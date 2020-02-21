Paradise Killer
Developer:
Kaizen Game Works
Platforms:
Mac, PC, Switch
Releases:
- Digital September 4, 2020 by Fellow Traveller
Paradise Island, a world outside reality. There’s been a murder that only “investigation freak” Lady Love Dies can solve. Gather evidence and interrogate suspects in this open world adventure. You can accuse anyone, but you’ll have to prove your case in trial to convict. It’s up to you to decide who’s guilty.
