  • New Releases
  Separation (2020) - Game details

Separation

Separation - Cover art

Are you ready for the ultimate virtual retreat? Separation is a journey into solitude, desolation and mystery. Atmospheric and ambient, with unhurried meditative gameplay, Separation offers an escape from the noise of an overconnected world. It is a place to explore and reflect, a refuge for those seeking solace, a hidden place of windswept sand and ruins.

Updates

5 Mar, 2020
Separation created on PlayStation VR
Ico-inspired atmospheric journey set in a place of 'panoramic desolation and epic solitude.'

Walkthrough for Separation

Stuck in Separation, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Separation and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Separation trailer

What our readers think of Separation

No reader reviews yet... Why don't you share your review?

Adventure Games by Recluse Industries

Game Information

Platform PlayStation VR
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

