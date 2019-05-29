  • Log In | Sign Up

Transient

Transient - Cover art

In a distant, post-apocalyptic future, what remains of the population of mankind lives in an enclosed citadel called Domed City Providence, created to survive the harsh outside environment. In this, mankind’s final refuge, Randolph Carter, a member of a notorious hacker-for-hire group called ODIN, accidentally stumbles across the terrifying truth, a truth that might tear apart his own sanity and lead him to question his very existence.

Updates

28 Oct, 2020
Transient makes itself at home on Steam

New Lovecraftian sci-fi horror from the creators of Conarium and Darkness Within now available on PC; coming to consoles in 2021.
14 Oct, 2020
Trailer reveals Transient to settle on PC on October 28th

Lovecrafian sci-fi horror adventure from the creators of Conariam and Darkness also coming to PS4 and Xbox One next year. 
29 May, 2019
Transient in progress for PC and console release in 2020
Horror from the creators of Darkness Within and Conarium blends Lovecraftian and cyberpunk elements.

Walkthrough for Transient

Stuck in Transient, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Transient and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme Cyberpunk, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

