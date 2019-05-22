The Dreamcatcher
Your daily life will affect your dreams. However, what if your dreams can also affect the environment when you are awake? You play a young man who has just graduated from college and are starting to earn a living. One day in your mundane life, after having a strange dream, you wake up and find that things in real life have changed. Somehow your dreams and reality have become intertwined. You now need to travel into the dream worlds time after time and make everything right again.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Intel i5 2.50 GHz or later
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 equivalent or later
Storage: 10 GB available space
RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Inteal i7 4 GHz or later
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 equivalent or later
Storage: 10 GB available space