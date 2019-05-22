  • Log In | Sign Up

The Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher, The - Cover art

Your daily life will affect your dreams. However, what if your dreams can also affect the environment when you are awake? You play a young man who has just graduated from college and are starting to earn a living. One day in your mundane life, after having a strange dream, you wake up and find that things in real life have changed. Somehow your dreams and reality have become intertwined. You now need to travel into the dream worlds time after time and make everything right again.

Updates

21 Aug, 2020
The Dreamcatcher released on Steam

Psychological mystery spanning the real and dream worlds available now for download on Windows PC.
12 Aug, 2020
Release date gets out in The Dreamcatcher trailer

Free-roaming first-person adventure set between dream worlds and reality coming to PC on August 21st.
2 Jun, 2019
The Dreamcatcher to be released soon for Windows PC
First details unveiled for first-person psychological adventure based on Freudian dream theory.

Walkthrough for The Dreamcatcher

Stuck in The Dreamcatcher, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Dreamcatcher and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Dreamcatcher release date trailer

The Dreamcatcher trailer

Adventure Games by Huanlin Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Fantasy
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
MINIMUM:
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Intel i5 2.50 GHz or later
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 750 equivalent or later
Storage: 10 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:
OS: Windows 7 or later
Processor: Inteal i7 4 GHz or later
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 equivalent or later
Storage: 10 GB available space
The Dreamcatcher by Huanlin Games - Adventure Game

