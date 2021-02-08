  • Log In | Sign Up

Maskmaker

Maskmaker - Cover art

You are the apprentice of Prospero, a Maskmaker. Learn the magic of crafting masks to immerse yourself in the intriguing enigmatic beings living in the “mask realm”. Prospero appears to rule this realm. Explore and unravel the secret of his identity.

Updates

11 Feb, 2021
Maskmaker unveiled with first details
Mystical VR puzzle-adventure from the creator of A Fisherman's Tale set to arrive on April 20th.

Walkthrough for Maskmaker

Stuck in Maskmaker, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Maskmaker and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Transparent PNG

Maskmaker trailer

Adventure Games by Innerspace VR

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7+ (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290
Storage: 10 GB available space

Maskmaker by Innerspace VR - Adventure Game

Maskmaker is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Innerspace VR. Maskmaker has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Maskmaker, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Maskmaker.
