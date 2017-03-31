  • Log In | Sign Up

Boïnihi: The K’i Codex

Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Cover art

In 2062, the people of Terra discovered the Blue Matter System. With the help of this new technology, they were able to explore the galaxy in search for signs of intelligent life. One of these astronauts has been wandering through space for four years, and finally lands on a moon with no name, where a mysterious man used to live alone. Boïnihi was his name, and he was a solitary Talifan who had luckily survived the terrible events of Day Zero, long, long ago.

Updates

27 May, 2020
Sci-fi puzzler Boïnihi: The K’i Codex turns up on Windows PC

New adventure from the creator of ASA, Caytph and Myha available on Steam; coming soon to itch.io.
6 May, 2020
Boïnihi: The K’i Codex further revealed in pre-launch trailer

Next installment in Black Cube sci-fi series 'coming soon' with blend of first- and third-person adventuring.
19 Feb, 2018
AG Exclusive: New Boïnihi: The K’i Codex trailer unearthed

Slideshow-styled sci-fi puzzler from ASA, Catyph creator to launch later this year.
1 Apr, 2017
Three new games coming from Black Cube universe

Blue Moon, Boïnihi: The K'i Codex, and RealMYHA anounced for next two years.

Walkthrough for Boïnihi: The K’i Codex

Stuck in Boïnihi: The K’i Codex, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Boïnihi: The K’i Codex and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #1
'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #2
'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #3
'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #4
'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #5
'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #6
'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #7
'Boïnihi: The K’i Codex - Screenshot #8

Boïnihi: The K’i Codex release trailer

Boïnihi: The K’i Codex reveal trailer

Boïnihi: The K’i Codex trailer #2

What our readers think of Boïnihi: The K’i Codex

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Boïnihi: The K’i Codex yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Simon Says: Watch! Play!

» Black Cube (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Science Fiction
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Panoramic nodes
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

