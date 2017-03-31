In 2062, the people of Terra discovered the Blue Matter System. With the help of this new technology, they were able to explore the galaxy in search for signs of intelligent life. One of these astronauts has been wandering through space for four years, and finally lands on a moon with no name, where a mysterious man used to live alone. Boïnihi was his name, and he was a solitary Talifan who had luckily survived the terrible events of Day Zero, long, long ago.