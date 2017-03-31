Boïnihi: The K’i Codex
Developer:
Simon Says: Watch! Play!
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
PC
- Digital May 27, 2020 by The Icehouse
In 2062, the people of Terra discovered the Blue Matter System. With the help of this new technology, they were able to explore the galaxy in search for signs of intelligent life. One of these astronauts has been wandering through space for four years, and finally lands on a moon with no name, where a mysterious man used to live alone. Boïnihi was his name, and he was a solitary Talifan who had luckily survived the terrible events of Day Zero, long, long ago.
Updates
New adventure from the creator of ASA, Caytph and Myha available on Steam; coming soon to itch.io.
Next installment in Black Cube sci-fi series 'coming soon' with blend of first- and third-person adventuring.
Slideshow-styled sci-fi puzzler from ASA, Catyph creator to launch later this year.
Blue Moon, Boïnihi: The K'i Codex, and RealMYHA anounced for next two years.
Game Information