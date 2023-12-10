Wallace & Gromit’s VR Debut: The Grand Getaway

Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway is blasting off today on the Meta Quest Store! This highly anticipated VR adventure marks the first-ever voyage into Virtual Reality for the beloved duo. Developed by Astrea, in collaboration with Aardman and Atlas V, fans are invited to join Wallace and his loyal canine companion Gromit as they navigate a series of delightful situations in a brand new immersive chapter. The experience was brought to life by the UK-based studio No Ghost and the French studio Albyon.

The Grand Getaway offers an interactive, narrative-led VR experience for Meta Quest VR headsets, taking fans on a brand-new adventure with Wallace and Gromit. According to No Ghost’s Gameplay Director, Lawrence Bennett, players will engage in a variety of activities seen in the films, including repairing, launching, tuning, and of course, eating crackers. The game also incorporates mechanical gameplay focusing on skill, timing, and puzzle-solving.

The story unfolds as Wallace and Gromit prepare for a golfing getaway with their new contraption, Auto-Caddy, and their assistant Beryl. An unfortunate mix-up sends them off course to Mars, where their adventure begins. The immersive experience unfolds across twelve distinct chapters, allowing users to play as AutoCaddy, Gromit, and Wallace. It promises an unforgettable journey filled with wit, humor, and the trademark inventiveness of these iconic characters.

Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway is available now on the Meta Quest Store for an immersive VR experience like no other.