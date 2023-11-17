Universe For Sale: A Cosmic Journey of Self-Discovery

Universe For Sale, the debut title from Tmesis Studios, promises to offer players an immersive narrative adventure. The game, which explores human existence and the notion of self-understanding, is now available on PC. This release has been officially announced by Tmesis Studios and their publisher, Akupara Games. Universe For Sale invites players to uncover the mysteries hidden in the shadowy alleyways of Jupiter, a world brimming with quirky shopkeepers, devious con-artists, and fervent revolutionaries. Will you manage to awaken the deeply buried memories that lurk in the shadows, or will you be distracted by an enticing flier for a Universe For Sale? Here's the official launch trailer:

Universe For Sale is a sci-fi point-and-click narrative experience, revolving around human relationships and self-acceptance. Follow the stories of the nameless Master, a mysterious cultist, and Lila, the universe's vendor. Navigate through Jupiter's bustling bazaars, interact with compelling characters with fascinating stories to share, and craft your own narratives with Lila's ability to create bespoke universes. The game is now available for purchase on Steam for $14.99, with a 10% discount for a limited period.

The game's features include hand-drawn animation from underground European comic veterans, an intriguing mystery set on an abandoned mining colony in the clouds of Jupiter, a unique world filled with winding alleyways and decrepit slums, and a relaxing soundtrack composed by Guglielmo Diana. Moreover, players can create their own cosmos in a ceramic cup through an imaginative minigame. Tmesis Studio, based in Turin, Italy, was founded in 2021 by Federico Chiummento (aka Builders Labs) and Zeno Colangelo. The studio aims to blend comic art and video game animation to create deeply immersive narrative concepts.