The Redwall Universe Expands: Two New Video Games Incoming

Forthright Entertainment and developer Soma Games are set to release two new video games based on the beloved and bestselling children's book series, REDWALL™ by Brian Jacques, on February 20, 2024. These games, The Lost Legends of Redwall™: The Scout Anthology and The Lost Legends of Redwall™: Feasts & Friends, promise to give fans a unique and immersive experience of the REDWALL™ universe.

The Lost Legends of Redwall™: The Scout Anthology is an action-adventure game with a narrative puzzle-driven storyline. It invites players to step into the epic, story-rich world of Mossflower as the newest members of the Long Patrol. The game is the first official Redwall story since 2011 and is told in three acts, featuring the characters Liam or Sophia. You can check out the game on Steam.

The second game, The Lost Legends of Redwall™: Feasts & Friends, is a charming and cosy cooking game that complements the adventure and excitement of The Scout Anthology. It offers fans of Redwall™ another way to engage with the series in a fun and interactive format.

REDWALL™ is one of the most cherished children’s book series, having sold over 20 million copies worldwide. Apart from books, the series has been featured in audiobooks and even an Opera. Now, with the release of these two games, fans can experience the series in a new and exciting playable form. Additional opportunities such as interviews with the voice actors and studio, as well as receiving a copy of the REDWALL™ book for feature purposes, are also possible.

Both games will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Stay tuned for more updates on these anticipated releases.