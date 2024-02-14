  • Log In | Sign Up

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology

A narrative puzzle-adventure game based on Brian Jacques’ Redwall™️ book series. Vicious searats are invading the once peaceful Mossflower wood and it’s up to the Lilygrove Scout Corps’ newest recruit to save the day. Play as Sophia or Liam on their adventure to Redwall Abbey!

Updates

16 Feb, 2024
The Redwall Universe Expands: Two New Video Games Incoming
Get ready to explore Mossflower in The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology and Feasts & Friends, releasing February 20, 2024.

Walkthrough for The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology

Stuck in The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Soma Games. The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme.
