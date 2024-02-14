The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
A narrative puzzle-adventure game based on Brian Jacques’ Redwall™️ book series. Vicious searats are invading the once peaceful Mossflower wood and it’s up to the Lilygrove Scout Corps’ newest recruit to save the day. Play as Sophia or Liam on their adventure to Redwall Abbey!
Developer:
Soma Games
Platforms:
Mac, PC
- Digital February 20, 2024 by Forthright Entertainment
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology
can be wishlisted at:
Updates
Get ready to explore Mossflower in The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Anthology and Feasts & Friends, releasing February 20, 2024.
Game Information