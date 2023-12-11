  • Log In | Sign Up

Sons of Saturn: The Eerie Adventure Awaits
Sons of Saturn: The Eerie Adventure Awaits

December 11, 2023

The Saturn Studio has just unveiled their latest creation, Sons of Saturn. This old school adventure game, tinged with elements of horror, is set in the eerie, abandoned underground city of Minerva. The game not only delves into the depths of this desolate city but also explores the complex psyches of its characters.

One of the unique aspects of Sons of Saturn is its realistic and captivating visuals. The game's assets were created from photos of actual abandoned locations. The developers embarked on an adventurous journey, exploring a myriad of deserted asylums and industrial sites to capture images for the game. The result is a hauntingly beautiful and immersive gaming experience that is sure to send shivers down your spine.

Check out the new trailer for Sons of Saturn here:

If you're ready to embark on this chilling adventure, the game is now available on Steam. The Saturn Studio invites all gamers to explore this atmospheric world, filled with intriguing mysteries and chilling horrors.

Sons of Saturn is available at:

