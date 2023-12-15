Little Nightmares Creeps onto Mobile Platforms

Little Nightmares is now available on mobile platforms, letting players face and conquer their childhood fears. The game, which has been expertly adapted for iOS and Android by Playdigious, offers a thrilling adventure filled with eerie inhabitants and dark, haunting environments.

The game challenges players to help the character, Six, escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. Players must use their wit and imagination to solve tricky platform puzzles, hide from the monstrous inhabitants, and navigate through the terrifying environments. The mobile version of Little Nightmares comes with a revamped UI, Game Center Achievements, Cloud Saves, and MFi controller compatibility. You can watch the chilling new trailer here:

Playdigious, the developer of Little Nightmares, worked closely with Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S. to create a mobile port that offers an immersive experience tailored for mobile devices. For more information on this title and other products from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., visit their website.